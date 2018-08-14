TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- An Indonesian caregiver bravely risked her life to save the Taiwanese "grandma" under her care after a fire broke out yesterday morning at a senior care facility inside the Taipei Hospital.

The fire, which broke out on the seventh floor of the Taipei Hospital in New Taipei's Xinzhuang District killed nine and injured 16 early yesterday morning, is believed to have been caused by an electrical short circuit.

When the ward burst into flames, the Indonesian identified as Supraph immediately carried her elderly patient, who she referred to as "Grandma" (阿嬤), to her a wheelchair, and rescued her from the flames. She then worked with fellow caregivers to rescue other patients. After the ordeal, Supraph said, "I was not afraid at the time and wanted to save grandma quickly."

The family of the elderly woman, who is surnamed Hsieh (謝), continually thanked Supraph for her for saving the woman.

In an interview with CNA, Supraph said she had worked in Taiwan for nine years and been taking care of the elderly woman for the past seven months. Although there are 32 patients in the senior care facility, there are only two staff members and one nurse on duty in the evening, which she said was not enough.