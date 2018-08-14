BC-SOC--Argentine Results

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA (AP) — Results from Argentine football:
|Friday's Match
Velez Sarsfield 2, Newell's 0
|Saturday's Matches
Tigre 2, San Lorenzo 2
Gimnasia 1, Argentinos Jrs 0
Santa Fe 1, Aldosivi 0
Patronato Parana 0, Colon 0
Belgrano 0, San Martin 0
|Sunday's Matches
Boca Juniors 1, Talleres 0
Godoy Cruz 1, Estudiantes 0
Lanus 2, Defensa y Justicia 2
Rosario Central 1, Banfield 0
Independiente vs. San Martin de Tucuman
Huracan 0, River Plate 0
|Tuesday's Match
Atletico Tucuman 2, Racing Club 2