BC-SOC--Argentine Results

By  Associated Press
2018/08/14 10:48
BC-SOC--Argentine Results Argentine Football Results

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA (AP) — Results from Argentine football:

Superliga
Friday's Match

Velez Sarsfield 2, Newell's 0

Saturday's Matches

Tigre 2, San Lorenzo 2

Gimnasia 1, Argentinos Jrs 0

Santa Fe 1, Aldosivi 0

Patronato Parana 0, Colon 0

Belgrano 0, San Martin 0

Sunday's Matches

Boca Juniors 1, Talleres 0

Godoy Cruz 1, Estudiantes 0

Lanus 2, Defensa y Justicia 2

Rosario Central 1, Banfield 0

Independiente vs. San Martin de Tucuman

Huracan 0, River Plate 0

Tuesday's Match

Atletico Tucuman 2, Racing Club 2