|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|85
|35
|.708
|—
|New York
|74
|44
|.627
|10
|Tampa Bay
|60
|58
|.508
|24
|Toronto
|53
|64
|.453
|30½
|Baltimore
|35
|84
|.294
|49½
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|67
|51
|.568
|—
|Minnesota
|54
|63
|.462
|12½
|Detroit
|49
|69
|.415
|18
|Chicago
|42
|75
|.359
|24½
|Kansas City
|35
|82
|.299
|31½
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|73
|46
|.613
|—
|Oakland
|70
|48
|.593
|2½
|Seattle
|69
|50
|.580
|4
|Los Angeles
|59
|60
|.496
|14
|Texas
|52
|68
|.433
|21½
___
|Sunday's Games
Boston 4, Baltimore 1
N.Y. Yankees 7, Texas 2
Toronto 2, Tampa Bay 1
Detroit 4, Minnesota 2
Cleveland 9, Chicago White Sox 7
Seattle 4, Houston 3, 10 innings
St. Louis 8, Kansas City 2
Oakland 8, L.A. Angels 7
|Monday's Games
N.Y. Mets 8, N.Y. Yankees 5
Cleveland 10, Cincinnati 3
Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Arizona at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Toronto at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.
Seattle at Oakland, 10:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
|Tuesday's Games
Boston (Johnson 3-3) at Philadelphia (Pivetta 7-9), 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Vargas 2-8) at Baltimore (Cashner 3-10), 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (Happ 12-6), 7:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Giolito 7-9) at Detroit (Hardy 4-4), 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Kluber 14-6) at Cincinnati (Romano 7-9), 7:10 p.m.
Arizona (Corbin 9-4) at Texas (Gallardo 7-1), 8:05 p.m.
Colorado (Marquez 9-9) at Houston (Verlander 11-7), 8:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Taillon 9-8) at Minnesota (Odorizzi 4-7), 8:10 p.m.
Toronto (Borucki 2-2) at Kansas City (Fillmyer 1-1), 8:15 p.m.
Seattle (Paxton 10-5) at Oakland (Fiers 7-6), 10:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Barria 7-7) at San Diego (Kennedy 0-1), 10:10 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.
Seattle at Oakland, 3:35 p.m.
Boston at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
Colorado at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Toronto at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.
L.A. Angels at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.