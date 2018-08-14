LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen expects to have a second heart surgery in the offseason but is confident he'll be able to come off the disabled list within the next few weeks.

The All-Star reliever, out since Thursday with an irregular heartbeat, rejoined the Dodgers when they returned home Monday and threw a light bullpen. He plans to throw bullpens again on Wednesday and Friday.

The 30-year-old Jansen is scheduled to be re-examined by his physicians next Monday. He says it is likely he'll need another ablation procedure on his heart after the season — the right-hander had a similar operation in 2012.

When he was placed on the disabled list last week, it was projected Jansen would miss four to six weeks. But he and the Dodgers both say he should be back sooner than initially anticipated.

