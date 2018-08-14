  1. Home
California warehouse fire defendant to ask to move trial

By PAUL ELIAS , Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/08/14 08:27
FILE- This combination of file June 2017 booking photos released by the Alameda County Sheriff's Office shows Max Harris, left, and Derick Almena, at

FILE - This undated file photo provided by the City of Oakland shows inside the burned warehouse after the deadly fire that broke out on Dec. 2, 2016,

FILE - In this Dec. 7, 2016 file photo, Oakland fire officials walk past the remains of the Ghost Ship warehouse damaged from a deadly fire in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — An attorney for a man accused of illegally converting a warehouse where a fire killed three dozen people at an unlicensed concert says he will ask a judge to move the case from Oakland to another California county after a judge threw out his plea bargain.

Alameda County Judge James Cramer stunned the courtroom on Friday when he tossed out a deal in which Derick Almena agreed to serve nine years in prison for no contest pleas to 36 counts of involuntary manslaughter.

Another man, Max Harris, agreed to a six-year term.

Almena's lawyer, Tony Serra, says his client can't get a fair trial in Alameda County after publicly admitting his guilt when he thought they had reached a plea agreement. A hearing has been scheduled for Friday.