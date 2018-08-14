  1. Home
Murray loses in Cincinnati, clearing Federer's path

By  Associated Press
2018/08/14 03:59
MASON, Ohio (AP) — Andy Murray lost to Lucas Pouille 6-1, 1-6, 6-4 in the first round of the Western & Southern Open on Monday, clearing another obstacle for Roger Federer in this U.S. Open tuneup.

Top-seeded Rafael Nadal dropped out Sunday night to prepare for the U.S. Open after winning his fifth title of the year in Toronto.

Federer, seeded second, has won in Cincinnati a record seven times but hasn't played there since winning in 2015. In 2016 he had a knee injury, and in 2017 he had back problems.

This marked the first full day of main-draw competition. Winners included Victoria Azarenka and Kei Nishikori. Azarenka, a two-time Australian Open champion, is playing as a wild card.