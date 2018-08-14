NEW YORK (AP) — New York police say actress-director Sean Young is still under investigation after the alleged theft of two laptops belonging to a production company that fired her.

A New York Police Department spokeswoman said on Monday that no charges have been filed against the 58-year-old star of the 1980s film "Blade Runner." However, detectives are still looking into the matter.

NYPD Cadet Taylor Cannon says the laptops taken last Thursday from a Queens apartment came with production software for a film Young was directing called "Charley Boy."

Young says in a statement that she was retrieving her belongings from the apartment and mistakenly took the production laptops instead of her personal ones.

Young had been fired after a dispute with producers.