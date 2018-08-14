  1. Home
BC-US--Coffee, US

By  Associated Press
2018/08/14 03:19

New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:

(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
COFFEE C
Sep 109.30 Down .75
Sep 107.05 107.25 104.35 106.25 Down .75
Oct 109.30 Down .75
Dec 109.90 110.30 107.45 109.30 Down .75
Mar 113.60 113.60 110.75 112.55 Down .75
May 115.90 115.90 113.15 114.90 Down .75
Jul 118.35 118.35 115.55 117.30 Down .75
Sep 120.40 120.50 117.95 119.70 Down .75
Dec 123.60 123.60 121.50 123.15 Down .70
Mar 126.95 126.95 125.00 126.50 Down .65
May 129.00 129.00 127.90 128.60 Down .60
Jul 130.50 130.65 130.00 130.65 Down .60
Sep 132.50 132.70 132.50 132.70 Down .60
Dec 135.10 135.30 134.40 135.30 Down .65
Mar 137.00 137.80 137.00 137.80 Down .65
May 139.60 Down .65
Jul 140.95 Down .65