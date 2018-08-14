New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:
(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|COFFEE C
|Sep
|109.30
|Down
|.75
|Sep
|107.05
|107.25
|104.35
|106.25
|Down
|.75
|Oct
|109.30
|Down
|.75
|Dec
|109.90
|110.30
|107.45
|109.30
|Down
|.75
|Mar
|113.60
|113.60
|110.75
|112.55
|Down
|.75
|May
|115.90
|115.90
|113.15
|114.90
|Down
|.75
|Jul
|118.35
|118.35
|115.55
|117.30
|Down
|.75
|Sep
|120.40
|120.50
|117.95
|119.70
|Down
|.75
|Dec
|123.60
|123.60
|121.50
|123.15
|Down
|.70
|Mar
|126.95
|126.95
|125.00
|126.50
|Down
|.65
|May
|129.00
|129.00
|127.90
|128.60
|Down
|.60
|Jul
|130.50
|130.65
|130.00
|130.65
|Down
|.60
|Sep
|132.50
|132.70
|132.50
|132.70
|Down
|.60
|Dec
|135.10
|135.30
|134.40
|135.30
|Down
|.65
|Mar
|137.00
|137.80
|137.00
|137.80
|Down
|.65
|May
|139.60
|Down
|.65
|Jul
|140.95
|Down
|.65