New York (AP) — Petroleum futures trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange Monday:
(1,000 bbl; dollars per bbl.)
|LIGHT SWEET CRUDE
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|Aug
|67.78
|67.95
|65.71
|67.20
|Down .43
|Sep
|67.07
|67.19
|65.09
|66.57
|Down .37
|Oct
|66.67
|66.78
|64.80
|66.21
|Down .33
|Nov
|66.30
|66.43
|64.53
|65.88
|Down .33
|Dec
|65.94
|66.14
|64.32
|65.64
|Down .33
|Jan
|65.59
|65.73
|64.03
|65.31
|Down .33
|Feb
|65.20
|65.42
|63.73
|65.01
|Down .33
|Mar
|65.18
|65.18
|63.55
|64.73
|Down .34
|Apr
|64.71
|64.80
|63.28
|64.46
|Down .35
|May
|64.63
|64.67
|62.99
|64.17
|Down .38
|Jun
|64.14
|64.14
|62.86
|63.84
|Down .40
|Jul
|63.56
|63.56
|63.53
|63.53
|Down .40
|Aug
|63.67
|63.67
|62.68
|63.23
|Down .41
|Sep
|62.95
|Down .42
|Oct
|62.67
|Down .42
|Nov
|62.85
|62.94
|61.40
|62.40
|Down .41
|Dec
|62.07
|Down .41
|Jan
|61.76
|Down .41
|Feb
|61.37
|61.47
|61.37
|61.47
|Down .40
|Mar
|61.18
|Down .41
|Apr
|60.93
|Down .41
|May
|61.00
|61.00
|59.87
|60.68
|Down .42
|Jun
|60.39
|Down .41
|Jul
|60.13
|Down .42
|Aug
|59.86
|Down .43
|Sep
|59.62
|Down .43
|Oct
|59.40
|Down .41
|Nov
|59.50
|59.65
|58.51
|59.23
|Down .42
|Dec
|58.99
|Down .41
|Jan
|58.76
|Down .41
|Feb
|58.53
|Down .40
|Mar
|58.33
|Down .40
|Apr
|58.14
|Down .41
|May
|57.97
|Down .41
|Jun
|57.76
|Down .43
|Jul
|57.57
|Down .46
|Aug
|57.40
|Down .42
|Sep
|57.24
|Down .41
|Oct
|57.10
|Down .40
|Nov
|56.57
|57.09
|56.57
|56.97
|Down .39
|Dec
|56.77
|Down .41
|Jan
|56.60
|Down .40
|Feb
|56.50
|Down .39
|Mar
|56.39
|Down .37
|Apr
|56.31
|Down .36
|May
|56.21
|Down .34
|Jun
|56.08
|Down .34
|Jul
|55.96
|Down .33
|Aug
|55.88
|Down .33
|Sep
|55.80
|Down .32
|Oct
|55.70
|Down .32
|Nov
|55.67
|Down .31
|Dec
|55.56
|Down .31
|Jan
|55.45
|Down .30
|Feb
|55.36
|Down .30
|Mar
|55.31
|Down .29
|Apr
|55.24
|Down .29
|May
|55.18
|Down .28
|Jun
|55.07
|Down .28
|Jul
|54.99
|Down .27
|Aug
|54.92
|Down .27
|Sep
|54.91
|Down .26
|Oct
|54.88
|Down .26
|Nov
|54.87
|Down .25
|Dec
|54.80
|Down .23
|Jan
|54.74
|Down .21
|Feb
|54.73
|Down .19
|Mar
|54.64
|Down .17
|Apr
|54.61
|Down .15
|May
|54.59
|Down .13
|Jun
|54.57
|Down .12
|Jul
|54.52
|Down .11
|Aug
|54.48
|Down .11
|Sep
|54.41
|Down .10
|Oct
|54.39
|Down .09
|Nov
|54.45
|Down .08
|Dec
|54.37
|Down .08
|Jan
|54.36
|Down .08
|Feb
|54.34
|Down .08
|Mar
|54.29
|Down .08
|Apr
|54.28
|Down .08
|May
|54.23
|Down .08
|Jun
|54.23
|Down .08
|Jul
|54.21
|Down .08
|Aug
|54.21
|Down .08
|Sep
|54.20
|Down .08
|Oct
|54.19
|Down .08
|Nov
|54.35
|54.35
|54.27
|54.27
|Down .08
|Dec
|54.31
|Down .08
|Jan
|54.32
|Down .08
|Feb
|54.31
|Down .08
|Mar
|54.30
|Down .08
|Apr
|54.31
|Down .08
|May
|54.27
|Down .08
|Jun
|54.30
|Down .08
|Jul
|54.34
|Down .08
|Aug
|54.37
|Down .08
|Sep
|54.39
|Down .08
|Oct
|54.43
|Down .08
|Nov
|54.46
|Down .08
|Dec
|54.49
|Down .08
|Jan
|54.52
|Down .08