New York (AP) — Copper futures trading on the NY Merc Mon:
(25,000 lbs., cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|Aug
|271.30
|273.35
|271.30
|272.20 Down 1.05
|Sep
|273.85
|275.65
|271.30
|273.10 Down 1.15
|Oct
|275.15
|276.25
|272.15
|273.80 Down 1.20
|Nov
|274.10
|276.45
|274.10
|274.65 Down 1.10
|Dec
|276.25
|277.90
|273.50
|275.25 Down 1.15
|Jan
|276.20 Down 1.15
|Feb
|276.90 Down 1.15
|Mar
|278.30
|280.05
|275.85
|277.40 Down 1.20
|Apr
|278.30 Down 1.20
|May
|277.95
|281.60
|277.90
|278.95 Down 1.20
|Jun
|279.85 Down 1.20
|Jul
|279.90
|281.55
|279.90
|280.45 Down 1.20
|Aug
|280.25
|281.25
|280.25
|281.25 Down 1.20
|Sep
|281.80
|281.85
|281.80
|281.85 Down 1.15
|Oct
|282.55 Down 1.20
|Nov
|282.95 Down 1.15
|Dec
|284.00
|284.00
|283.25
|283.25 Down 1.15
|Jan
|283.90 Down 1.10
|Feb
|284.15 Down 1.15
|Mar
|284.35 Down 1.15
|Apr
|284.90 Down 1.15
|May
|285.25 Down 1.15
|Jun
|285.65 Down 1.15
|Jul
|285.95 Down 1.15
|Sep
|286.05 Down 1.15
|Dec
|286.20 Down 1.15
|Mar
|286.25 Down 1.15
|May
|286.30 Down 1.15
|Jul
|286.35 Down 1.15
|Sep
|286.40 Down 1.15
|Dec
|286.45 Down 1.15
|Mar
|286.50 Down 1.15
|May
|286.55 Down 1.15
|Jul
|286.60 Down 1.15
|Sep
|286.65 Down 1.15
|Dec
|286.70 Down 1.15
|Mar
|286.75 Down 1.15
|May
|286.80 Down 1.15
|Jul
|286.85 Down 1.15