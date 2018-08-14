  1. Home
BC-US--Copper, US

By  Associated Press
2018/08/14 03:18

New York (AP) — Copper futures trading on the NY Merc Mon:

(25,000 lbs., cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
Aug 271.30 273.35 271.30 272.20 Down 1.05
Sep 273.85 275.65 271.30 273.10 Down 1.15
Oct 275.15 276.25 272.15 273.80 Down 1.20
Nov 274.10 276.45 274.10 274.65 Down 1.10
Dec 276.25 277.90 273.50 275.25 Down 1.15
Jan 276.20 Down 1.15
Feb 276.90 Down 1.15
Mar 278.30 280.05 275.85 277.40 Down 1.20
Apr 278.30 Down 1.20
May 277.95 281.60 277.90 278.95 Down 1.20
Jun 279.85 Down 1.20
Jul 279.90 281.55 279.90 280.45 Down 1.20
Aug 280.25 281.25 280.25 281.25 Down 1.20
Sep 281.80 281.85 281.80 281.85 Down 1.15
Oct 282.55 Down 1.20
Nov 282.95 Down 1.15
Dec 284.00 284.00 283.25 283.25 Down 1.15
Jan 283.90 Down 1.10
Feb 284.15 Down 1.15
Mar 284.35 Down 1.15
Apr 284.90 Down 1.15
May 285.25 Down 1.15
Jun 285.65 Down 1.15
Jul 285.95 Down 1.15
Sep 286.05 Down 1.15
Dec 286.20 Down 1.15
Mar 286.25 Down 1.15
May 286.30 Down 1.15
Jul 286.35 Down 1.15
Sep 286.40 Down 1.15
Dec 286.45 Down 1.15
Mar 286.50 Down 1.15
May 286.55 Down 1.15
Jul 286.60 Down 1.15
Sep 286.65 Down 1.15
Dec 286.70 Down 1.15
Mar 286.75 Down 1.15
May 286.80 Down 1.15
Jul 286.85 Down 1.15