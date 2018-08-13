BUEU, Spain (AP) — Whether it's spiced in the Spanish style or sliced as Japanese sashimi, octopus as a dish is becoming a victim of its own popularity.

Prices for the tentacled mollusc have about doubled in the past two years due to a global boom in appetite for these classic dishes. And supplies have tightened, with fisheries not yet able to farm octopus and relying on ocean currents to yield a good harvest.

This year has been hard, with lower catches in major producing countries like Morocco and Spain.

Carmen Torres Lorenzo, who has been selling fish for three decades in the market of Bueu in Spain's northwestern region of Galicia, says "The price will rise even more."