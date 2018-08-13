UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council is urging Congo's rival political parties and the institutions organizing December's elections to ensure peaceful and credible voting and a democratic transition of power.

The U.N.'s most powerful body issued a statement Monday welcoming recent steps in the electoral process, including President Joseph Kabila's "respect for his commitment to abide by the Congolese Constitution" and not seek a third term.

Council members urged all involved to ensure the elections occur in conditions "of transparency, credibility and inclusivity."

They said respect for fundamental rights and maintaining the electoral timeline are essential for peaceful elections on Dec. 23.

The council encouraged the electoral commission to ensure that any request for logistical and technical support for the elections from the U.N. peacekeeping mission in Congo "is made on time."