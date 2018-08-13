TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The Latest on the Republican gubernatorial primary race between Kansas Gov. Jeff Colyer and Secretary of State Kris Kobach (all times local):

9:25 a.m.

Election officials in most Kansas counties are beginning to review some 9,000 provisional ballots Monday as part of a statewide effort to arrive at final official vote totals in the tight Republican primary for governor.

Secretary of State Kris Kobach led Gov. Jeff Colyer by 110 votes out of 313,000-plus cast after late mail-in ballots from all 105 counties were added Friday to totals from advance voting and ballots cast at the polls Tuesday.

The canvass was beginning early Monday in suburban Kansas City's Johnson County, where a board it set to review 1,800 provisional ballots, given to voters at the polls when their eligibility is in question. Seventy-six counties start canvass meetings Monday, but some will meet later this week and next.

Colyer's team said they would have representatives at every canvass meeting to watch the process.

Colyer said Friday that he believes Kobach's office advised county clerks to discard legal mail-in ballots. Kobach said he's following the law.