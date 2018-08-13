BC-BKL--WNBA Glance

  1. Home
By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/08/13 22:01
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
x-Atlanta 22 10 .688
x-Washington 20 11 .645
x-Connecticut 18 13 .581
Chicago 11 20 .355 10½
New York 7 23 .233 14
Indiana 5 26 .161 16½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
x-Seattle 24 8 .750
x-Los Angeles 18 13 .581
x-Phoenix 18 14 .563 6
x-Minnesota 17 14 .548
Dallas 14 17 .452
Las Vegas 13 18 .419 10½

x-clinched playoff spot

___

Sunday's Games

Atlanta 86, New York 77

Washington 93, Dallas 80

Connecticut 82, Chicago 75

Seattle 81, Minnesota 72

Phoenix 86, Los Angeles 78

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Dallas at Connecticut, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

New York at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Washington at Indiana, 7 p.m.

New York at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.<