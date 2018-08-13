NEW YORK (AP) — The upcoming release of "Crazy Rich Asians" has a lot of Asian-Americans excited because it's been more than two decades since a major Hollywood studio put out a movie with a predominantly Asian cast.

They see it as a win for diversity and representation.

The movie is a romantic comedy about a middle-class Chinese-American woman who finds out her boyfriend's family in Singapore is, well, crazy rich.

But some critics have pushed back, saying the movie centers on already well-represented parts of Singapore and ignores that country's minority communities.

The Warner Bros. release comes out Wednesday.

It's directed by Jon M. Chu and includes Asian-American actresses Constance Wu and Awkwafina, British Malaysian newcomer Henry Golding, and longtime Malaysian star Michelle Yeoh.