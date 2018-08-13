PHOENIX (AP) — The blue wave that Democrats hope will crash into Arizona this November is creeping up in community centers, library auditoriums and churches.

In the run-up to the Aug. 28 primary, Democrats in rural southern Arizona are joining groups to learn about candidates.

Democrats across metropolitan Phoenix are packing forums and crowding legislative district meetings to hear from candidates in races that previously saw few or no Democratic contenders. Some are canvassing in the scorching heat.

Jevin Hodge, vice chairman of the Arizona Democratic Party, says the voter engagement derived from the competitive primary could boost turnout this fall.

But Democrats are outnumbered. The most recent statewide data, from March 2018, say there were almost 1.26 million Republicans and 1.09 million Democrats.

The data show there are 1.22 million unaffiliated voters.