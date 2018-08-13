TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—Taiwan’s Tourism Bureau and all national scenic area administrations participated in the 2018 Taiwan Culinary Exhibition, which took place from August 10 to 13, with the installation of the “National Scenic Area Cuisine Pavilion” under the name of “Mountain and Sea Feast” to exhibit local cuisine and delicacies.

The National Scenic Area Cuisine Pavilion featured 38 exhibitors from 13 national scenic areas, whose chefs cooked up a variety of cuisine, including local seafood and indigenous dishes. In addition to introducing local cuisine, the pavilion also showcased special local gift sets.

The pavilion consisted of three sub pavilions—the marine cuisine pavilion, the small town pavilion, and the summer ice pavilion.

The marine cuisine pavilion, participated by exhibitors from six coastal national scenic areas, featured local sea foods from the North Coast, Northeast Coast, Southwest Coast, Penghu and Matzu.

The small town pavilion, participated by exhibitors from six national scenic areas with indigenous elements, featured local indigenous cuisine.

The summer ice pavilion featured local ice delicacies, including Chiayi’s fig jelly ice, Tainan’s and Pingtung’s mango ice, and Penghu’s cactus ice.

The 2018 Taiwan Culinary Exhibition stuck closely to the farm-to-table Taiwan cuisine ranging from snacks to feasts, and satisfied all gourmets’ palate with icy food, seasonal seafood, Taiwanese dishes, exotic delicacies, and even Muslim-friendly dining, according to the event organizer.

The Month of Taiwan Culinary is set for August to coordinate with the exhibition. The occasion will be joined by a wide range of hotels and restaurants which are going to make best use of seasonal food materials and local specialties to prepare their own featured set meals for foodies, the organizer said.