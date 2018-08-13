TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—In a small soundproof room in Brisbane, Australia, a man makes phone calls to lucky people every week, informing them great news that can almost certainly changes their lives, according to an Australian Broadcasting Corporation News report on August 9.

Matt Hart of The Lott is responsible for informing Lotto winners of the good news that they have won big, the report said. He believes he has one of the happiest jobs in the country despite the fact that it is challenging to convince people that what he tells them is not a scam.

"The very first call I ever made did not buy it and said if I called again, he would call the police and hung up on me," he told the ABC News.

He said people usually don’t believe they are the lucky people and think it is a scam, the report said. Hart said sometimes he had to tell them to check their tickets and call him back.

Hart makes more than 700 calls to winners each year, but the odds of receiving his call are one in 11.3 million, the report said.

The biggest prize he ever called to inform the winner was $50 million, and he didn’t know if the man who won it was laughing, crying, or hugging his wife when he received the call.

"Hart said he still gets butterflies when he calls Lotto winners," the report said.