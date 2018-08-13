TWSE announced today that the securities net overbought position by foreign investors was NT$2.16 billion during the week of Aug. 6~Aug. 10, 2018. This represented the difference between NT$154.75 billion securities bought and NT$152.59 billion securities sold.

The accumulated net oversold position by foreign investors, during the period year to Aug. 10, 2018, was NT$ 255.21 billion. This represented the difference between NT$ 5,086.82 billion securities bought and NT$ 5,342.03 billion securities sold.

The market capitalization of the shareholdings of foreign investors was NT$13,304.85 billion as of Aug. 10, 2018, or 40.57% of the total market capitalization. This is lower (by NT$28.81 billion) than that a week ago.

The 3 securities that reported the highest overbought positions (thousand shares) by foreign investors during the week of Aug. 6~Aug. 10, 2018 were: AU OPTRONICS CORPORATION 71,843, INNOLUX CORPORATION 57,121, HON HAI PRECISION IND. CO., LTD. 33,229, respectively.

The 3 securities that reported the highest oversold positions (thousand shares) by foreign investors during the week of Aug. 6~Aug. 10, 2018 were: TAIWAN CEMENT CORPORATION 56,327, SINOPAC FINANCIAL HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED 55,977, WINBOND ELECTRONICS CORP. 39,701, respectively.