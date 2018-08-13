TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Now that Ghost Month (鬼月) is has been underway for a couple days now, it is time to become versed in some of the other taboos major observed by many Taiwanese during this period.

Taiwan's Ghost Month, observed in the 7th month of the lunar calendar, this year runs from Aug. 11 to Sept. 9, and last week Taiwan News has created a list of the top 10 most serious taboos to avoid. As there are so many taboos associated with Ghost Month, the following are 10 additional ghoulish gaffes to watch out for:

10. Do not celebrate birthday at midnight

Midnight is believed the time when yin energy forces are the greatest, thus the moment the birthday candles are blown out, could be when a ghost appears.

9. Avoid taking photos in dark corners

Avoid taking photos or videos in dark corners, especially at night, otherwise a phantom photobomb might ruin the picture.

8. Avoid unnecessary trips to hospital, or operations

The hospital is a place where yin and yang energies are exchanged and is a easy gathering place for "good brothers."

7. Do not hang wind chimes

The ringing of wind chimes sounds similar to the ringing of the soul, therefore they attract ghosts.

6. Do not let hair become unkempt

If a person lets their hair become scraggly and unkempt, ghosts may think they are seeing one of their own.

On the other hand, do not comb or brush one's hair at the stroke of midnight while looking in the mirror as some spectral spectators might show up in the background.

5. Do not watch too many scary films

Watching too many scary movies can weakening one's yang energy, thus opening the door to yin forces.

4. Do not pee on a tree

Urinating on a tree is thought to anger tree spirits, which will seek vengeance upon you.

3. Do not open umbrellas indoors

Umbrellas are believed to draw in yin energy and spirits tend to hide under umbrellas for protection from the sun. Also, the Chinese word for (傘, san) is a homophone with the word for scatter (散, san), which could signify scattering one's wealth and family.

2. Do not kill rare insects in seen in the home

It is believe that lost loved ones may come back to visit in the form of an insect during this period, so its best not to squash that strange bug in the living room.

1. Do not get married

It is feared that couples who get married during this period will be cursed by evil spirits, or at the very least have uninvited ghoulish guests crash their wedding party.