TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Fast food restaurant McDonald's has launched a U.S.-based competition where the winner is given a 50 karat gold "card" and ability to eat at the restaurants for free.

The competition is to mark the 50th anniversary of the "Big Mac" hamburger, and is part of an international celebration.

The gold card is actually a phone case, and will have the winner's name engraved on it, entitling the recipient to two free meals per week, equaling a total value of around US$50,000 (NT$1.6 million).

The winner has the option to choose either free food, or a cash settlement.

Entrance to the competition is done via the McDonald's APP, during a purchase at a McDonald's store.

The competition will run from August 10 to August 24.