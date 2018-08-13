TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - Chen Weihai (陳維海), the representative of the Vietnamese Economic and Cultural Office in Taipei, who just retired from his position yesterday (Aug. 12), said in a recent interview with CNA that Taiwan's New Southbound Policy can be considered successful over past two years, not only has Taiwan's GDP improved but also increased the number of visitors from India and ASEAN countries.

Over the past two years, Taiwan's New Southbound Policy has been promoting and strengthening its relationship with Southeast Asian countries.

According to the statistics from the Office of Trade Negotiations, the number of visitors from New Southbound countries (including ten ASEAN countries, six South Asian countries, New Zealand, and Australia) arriving in Taiwan in 2017 reached more than 2.28 million, an increase of 27.65% since 2016.

In order to increase the investment opportunities within these countries, including Vietnam, Taiwan is negotiating new agreements. Chen said that negotiations between Taiwan and Vietnam have been going well and have resulted in agreements, but there are some technical issues that he hope can be quickly solved so that they can sign further agreements soon.

"It is very important for Vietnam to cooperate in education, healthcare, and agriculture. At the same time, I hope we will have more cooperation together on public infrastructure." he added.