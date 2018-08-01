TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Hualien watching watching vessel, "Hua Tung No.2" (花東2號), suddenly caught fire the afternoon of Aug. 13.

A nearby whale watching ship received the burning ship's distress signal and immediately headed to the scene to help rescue passengers. All aboard, 44 tourists and 2 crew members, safely fled the smoking ship.



(CNA image)

The flames broke out at 2:06 p.m. and by 2:15 p.m two coast guard ships were on scene, reported CNA. All passengers were safely evacuated onto another boat, "Hua Tung No1" (花東1號) by 2:25 p.m.

No one was injured in the accident. Officials are still investigating the cause of the fire.



(CNA image)