TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Typhoon Yagi struck the Philippines over the weekend, causing heavy flooding, before continuing northward, skipping around Taiwan, before veering east towards China’s coast.



According to reports continuous rains beginning Saturday have caused serious flooding in northern Luzon of the Philippines, displacing nearly 60,000 people, and resulting in at least three deaths.

Deutsche Press reports that rainfall has reached 180 centimeters in some areas, and that over one million people have been affected by the floods.

In the capital, over 33,000 people have fled their homes to escape heavy floods, while 26,000 across northern Luzon have also been displaced by the torrential rains.

The worst hit area appeared to be Marikina, a city that makes up part of Metro Manila, where where at least 21,000 people were evacuated.



One of the deaths, a 61 year old woman was reported in Marikina. Meanwhile A 31 year old man drowned in the city of Quezon, and another 50 years old man in the same city was reportedly swept away by strong currents after falling into a creek.

Traffic has been disrupted in many parts of the city, as rains are expected to continue through Monday, reports the Straits Times.

Yagi is the 11th typhoon to strike the Philippines in 2018.

After brushing up the Pacific coast of the Philippines, Yagi skipped around Taiwan and turned towards China, where authorities raised the alert level from a blue to a yellow on Sunday, Aug. 12.

According to the Indian Express, China called for the evacuation of 200,000 people from the areas around Taizhou, Zhoushan, and Wenzhou shortly before Yagi made landfall just before midnight.

The storm is expected to weaken as it moves northward over land on Monday, Aug. 13.



Residents in Marikina City, Aug. 12 (Associated Press Image)