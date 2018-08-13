MADRID (AP) — Authorities in the Spanish city of Vigo say an oceanside boardwalk has collapsed during a nighttime concert, injuring some 260 people, five of them seriously.

Officials say many young people were on the port's wooden boardwalk when it gave way around midnight Sunday at the closing event of a three-day festival.

Emergency services say the wooden boards cracked along a central section, about 40 meters (130 feet) long, and people slid down into the sea below. Eyewitnesses reported scenes of panic.

The president of the Vigo port authority, Enrique Cesar Lopez Veiga, says he suspects there was a structural problem in the boardwalk, which is supported by concrete pillars.

Officials said the five people who were seriously hurt do not have life-threatening injuries.