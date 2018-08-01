  1. Home
Rare sighting of endangered megabat in Philippinnes 

Taiwanese Facebook group erupts over photo of giant golden-crowned flying fox

By Renée Salmonsen,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/08/13 14:54
Spotted: a giant golden-crowned flying fox (Image from David Chan Facebook)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A recent sighting of an enormous, endangered bat is taking the Internet by storm.

A photo of the large bat was posted onto Taiwanese Facebook group "Baofei Society" (爆廢公社公開版) by a user attempting to identify the bat.

One Hong Kong Facebook user identified the mammal as a giant golden-crowned flying fox, the largest species of bat in the world, according to Apple Daily.


Giant golden-crowned flying fox (Image from Bat World) 

The bat can be found in the Philippines and has a wingspan of up to 1.7 meters (1.58 feet). Despite their hulking size, these bats are vegetarian and consume primarily fruit.

The giant golden-crowned flying fox typically dwells deep in forest caves, however, which makes this sighting so spectacular. 

 
bat
Philippines
animal

