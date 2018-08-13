Home Depot

Home Depot reports its second-quarter earnings on Tuesday. The chain has over 2,200 stores across the U.S. and boasts that it's the world's largest home improvement retailer. Wall Street expects its profit rose to $2.84 a share, up from $2.25 a year ago. Its stock is up about 12 percent over the last four months.

Macy's

Department store chain Macy's is forecast to report profit rose to 50 cents a share in the second quarter, up from 48 cents a year ago. Macy's stock has jumped over 30 percent since it reported strong first-quarter earnings in May. Macy's has been expanding its store label brands, adding more Backstage stores, and upgrading its checkout technology. It reports earnings today.

Walmart

Wall Street expects Walmart will report profit grew to $1.22 a share in the second quarter, up from $1.08 a year ago. Walmart stock lost about 20 percent after it reported smaller-than-expected fourth-quarter profit as it wrestled with slower e-commerce sales during the busiest time of the year. The Bentonville, Arkansas company is promoting its curbside grocery pickup service to drive online sales. It reports earnings on Thursday.