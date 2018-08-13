TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- With three tropical storms having formed in less than a week, the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) the three systems will bring rain to Taiwan for the next seven days.

As as tropical depression off the coast of Guangdong has become Tropical Storm Bebinca, the 16th of the year, heavy rains are anticipated in Kaohsiung City, Pingtung County and Tainan. With two other tropical storms, Yagi and Leepi, and so many low pressure systems around Taiwan, brief showers and thunderstorms are expected to continue throughout Taiwan for the next week.

The CWB pointed out that starting from tomorrow to next Sunday, all of Taiwan will be under the influence of low pressure monsoons. By Thursday or Friday, a tropical disturbance may approach and be accompanied by strong southwest winds which will bring more moisture and further increase the probability of rain across Taiwan.

WeatherRisk Explore Inc. President Peng Chi-ming (彭啟明) on his Facebook page said that at present the whole Western Pacific Ocean has become one giant low-pressure zone with a lot of moisture as various systems are interlaced, leading to a high probability of heavy rain throughout the region. Peng advised the public to beware of "guerilla war units" of rainstorms, southwestern winds, and convective clouds which could easily develop and may cause extreme rainfall in the western half of the country.

On the whole for this week, Peng says that in addition to various types of tropical storms, "severe weather" could easily occur, therefore, the public is advised to stay vigilant.



CWB map showing numerous tropical storms and low pressure areas.