WASHINGTON (AP) — Sen. Marco Rubio is entering his next act in politics. After flaming out in the GOP presidential primary, the Florida Republican is finding his way in the era of Donald Trump.

But one thing Rubio isn't doing, he says, is gearing up for another White House run in 2020.

Rubio tells The Associated Press he won't be challenging Trump in a Republican primary, "and no one else should either unless we want to lose the White House."

Rubio isn't ruling out a future White House run one day. But in the interview Rubio says he is "approaching every day" as if the U.S. Senate is the last place he'll serve in public office "and trying to make that meaningful."

The senator recently unveiled a family leave proposal for parents.