This undated image posted to Richard Russell's YouTube channel shows Russell, an airline ground agent. Investigators are piecing together how Russell
The site on Ketron Island in Washington state where an Horizon Air turboprop plane crashed after it was stolen from Sea-Tac International Airport is s
Alaska Airlines planes sit on the tarmac at Sea-Tac International Airport Friday evening, Aug. 10, 2018, in SeaTac, Wash. An airline mechanic stole an
Smoke rises from the site on Ketron Island in Washington state where an Horizon Air turboprop plane crashed Friday after it was stolen from Sea-Tac In
Workers gather in a staging area Saturday, Aug. 11, 2018, near Steilacoom, Wash., near the site on Ketron Island in Washington state where an Horizon
Ffire trucks drive toward a ferry boat headed to Ketron Island, Friday, Aug. 10, 2018, at the ferry terminal in Steilacoom, Wash. An airline mechanic
Ferry workers stand by as fire trucks are parked on a ferry boat headed to Ketron Island, Friday, Aug. 10, 2018, at the ferry terminal in Steilacoom,
Alaska Airlines planes sit on the tarmac at Sea-Tac International Airport Friday evening, Aug. 10, 2018, in SeaTac, Wash. An airline mechanic stole an
Planes sit on the tarmac at Sea-Tac International Airport after service was halted after an Alaska Airlines plane was stolen Friday, Aug. 10, 2018, in
People stand in the Alaska Airlines ticket area at Sea-Tac International Airport Friday, Aug. 10, 2018, in SeaTac, Wash. An airline mechanic stole an
People stand in the Alaska Airlines ticket area at Sea-Tac International Airport Friday, Aug. 10, 2018, in SeaTac, Wash.An airline mechanic stole an A
The site on Ketron Island in Washington state where an empty Horizon Air turboprop plane crashed Friday after it was stolen from Sea-Tac International
The site on Ketron Island in Washington state where an empty Horizon Air turboprop plane crashed Friday after it was stolen from Sea-Tac International
Smoke rises from the site on Ketron Island in Washington state where an Horizon Air turboprop plane crashed Friday after it was stolen from Sea-Tac In
Friends of Richard Russell give parting hugs after making a statement to the media Saturday, Aug. 11, 2018, at the Orting Valley Police and Fire Depar
Mike Mathews and friends of Richard Russell talk to the media Saturday, Aug. 11, 2018, at the Orting Valley Police and Fire Department, in Orting, Was
SEATTLE (AP) — The Latest on a plane stolen from Sea-Tac International Airport in Washington state (all times local):
8:18 p.m.
Authorities have recovered the flight data recorder from a plane taken by an airline worker who performed dangerous loops before crashing into an island in Washington's Puget Sound.
The FBI says it has also found components of the cockpit voice recorder from the Horizon plane.
The NTSB is now processing the equipment.
Richard Russell, 29, of Sumner, Washington, stole the commercial plane Friday night from Sea-Tac International Airport, performing acrobatic stunts before crashing into a thick island forest. Russell worked for Horizon as a ground service agent.
The FBI said Sunday that human remains were found at the scene.
The Pierce County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed Sunday that Russell died in the fiery wreckage.
Whether the crash was deliberate or accidental was one of several topics remaining for investigators.