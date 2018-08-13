Heavy rain warning issued for southern Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The Central Weather Bureau (CWB) issued heavy and extremely heavy rain warnings for three administrative areas in Southern Taiwan at 9.00 a.m. on August 13, as short-term heavy rain is expected today.

Kaohsiung City and Pingtung County were issued extremely heavy rain warnings, and Tainan City was issued a heavy rain warning for today.

The majority of Taiwan will reach a maximum temperature of between 33 and 35 degrees Celsius. Rain is expected in southern, central and some parts of northern Taiwan, the CWB predicts.



CWB forecast for August 13.

An extremely heavy rain warning is issued if rainfall is expected to exceed 200 millimeters within 24 hours, or 100 millimeters within three hours.

A heavy rainfall warning is used if rain is expected to exceed 80 millimeters within 24 hours, or 40 millimeters within one hour.



Taiwan rainfall, 0.00 a.m. - 11.30 a.m. on August 13

Rainfall in Mituo District (彌陀區), Kaohsiung City (高雄市) has already exceeded 65 millimeters today, reported CWB.

Residents are advised to undertake necessary precautions to prepare for the deluge.

Meanwhile, ten heat warnings have been issued for northern, central and southern Taiwan.

The "orange light" heat warning is issued for Hualien County, Lanyu Island, Ludao Island, Miaoli County, Taitung County and Yilan County. Residents situated in these areas are advised to avoid strenuous outdoor activities, keep cool and hydrated, use ice bricks if necessary and care for those vulnerable to heat-related stress.

The "yellow light" heat warning is issued for Hsinchu County, New Taipei City, Taipei City and Taoyuan City. Residents situated in these areas are advised to reduce outside activity, keep cool and hydrated, and look out for those vulnerable to heat-related stress.



CWB heat warnings for August 13.