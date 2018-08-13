TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Two foreigners are wanted by police in western Taiwan's Changhua after they were spotted by motorists sunbathing with their shirts off on the hatched striping between lanes yesterday.

Two male Westerners were spotted lying on the zebra striping dividing Gongyuan Road and Dongmin Street at around 4 p.m., yesterday (Aug. 13). At 4:35 p.m., a netizen posted photos of the men on the Facebook group Changhua People's Affairs (彰化人大小事) with their shirts off and smiling as they sunned themselves on a blanked placed on the neutral area between lanes.

Another member of the Facebook group, Shih Wei-ming (獅暐茗), spotted one of the foreigners possibly earlier also sunning himself on the pavement with his shirt still on and posted this video:

Wang Ying-chou (王英州), police chief of the Guashan Precinct Station, told Apple Daily that they had been alerted at around 4:40 p.m. to a Facebook post stating that two foreign nationals were sunbathing half-nude on the street. Police officers were immediately dispatched to the scene, however when they arrived, they found that the two foreigners had apparently already left.

The identities of the two rogue sunbathers are not yet known, but there were no reports of traffic accidents resulting from their actions. Pedestrians are not allowed to loiter on the neutral area between lanes, much less sunbathe there and according to the Statute Governing Road Traffic (道路交通管理處罰條例), pedestrians running, chasing, playing, sitting or lying on frequently traveled roads will be considered an obstruction of traffic and can be subject to an NT$300 fine (US$9.73).



Two men sunning themselves. (Photo from Facebook group 彰化人大小事)



Two men sunning themselves. (Photo from Facebook group 彰化人大小事)