TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Following the enactment of the “Taiwan Travel Act” (H.R.535) in March, Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), who is currently stopping over in Los Angeles, U.S. on her way to South American nation Paraguay, is said to have received improved treatment in the U.S.

President Tsai embarked on state visits to two Latin American ally nations, Paraguay and Belize, last Sunday (all times local). She arrived in Los Angeles the same day where she was welcomed by James Moriarty, chairman of the American Institute in Taiwan, and Taiwan’s representative to the U.S., Stanley Kao (高碩泰), at the airport.

Sunday marked the first time President Tsai visited the U.S. after the TTA, which encourages mutual visits of U.S. officials and Taiwanese counterparts, was signed into law by U.S. President Donald Trump in March. Reports suggest that protocols necessitated by the U.S. government toward President Tsai and her delegation have made progress even though the two countries do not have diplomatic ties.

The Central News Agency reported earlier that President Tsai would visit the Culture Center of Taipei Economic and Cultural Office, an organization established by Taiwan’s Overseas Community Affairs Council, on Sunday afternoon. The trip marked the first time a Taiwan president visited an official institute during a U.S. visit after the two nations terminated official relations in 1979.

In addition, Upmedia quoted a source familiar with the matter and reported that President Tsai is likely to visit federal state government institutes, an arrangement made by the U.S. government and unprecedented for Taiwan presidents.

Moreover, the restrictions long imposed upon the president’s press corps were removed this time. The press corps, like local media, were allowed to report on-site while staying in the U.S.

President Tsai will meet with American political figures for breakfast on Monday morning before visiting the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library, where she will give opening remarks for the first time as a Taiwan president on American soil.

Except for Secretary-General to the President Chen Chu (陳菊), who will remain in the U.S. for other diplomatic tasks, the president and the delegation will depart for Paraguay the evening of August 13.

President Tsai is expected to return from her fifth state visit on August 20, after making another stopover in Houston.