TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan has claimed 8 golds, 9 silvers, and 8 bronzes at the 2018 International Abacus Mental Arithmetic and Math Competition held at SAFRA Toa Payoh in Singapore on August 12.

Approximately 320 contestants from 11 countries participated in the competition and were divided into kindergarten, elementary school, and high school groups, reported Central News Agency.

According to the organizers, the contest allows students with excellent arithmetic and math skills to battle it out in an international arena to help foster cultural exchange while contributing to the promotion of abacus and mental arithmetic in Southeast Asia.

Taiwan took home 4 golds, 5 silvers, and 4 bronzes in the mathematics category, as well as 4 golds, 4 silvers, and 4 bronzes in abacus arithmetic category, reported CNA.

Taiwanese students, known for their outstanding math and physics abilities, also shone in other international competitions held this year.

In the 14th International Mathematics Contest (IMC), also held in Singapore last month, Taiwan garnered 15 golds, 23 silvers, and 48 bronzes. In the International Physics Olympiad held in late July in Portugal, Taiwan brought home 4 golds and 1 silver, ranking third in terms of medal tally, on par with Russia, South Korea, and Singapore, reported CNA.

