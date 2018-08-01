  1. Home
1 Taiwanese dead, 1 injured in hippo attacks

By Renée Salmonsen,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/08/13 11:17
(Image from Pexels)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Embassy of China in Nairobi confirmed that one Taiwanese tourist was killed and one injured in separate hippopotamus attacks which both occurred on Sunday, Aug. 11.

The hippo attacks occurred at the Lake Naivasha Sopa Resort near Nairobi, Kenya just hours after a Kenyan fisherman was killed by a hippo in the same area.

In the first incident, a Taiwanese man was taking photos of the lake Sunday afternoon when a hippo suddenly bit his chest. The man's injuries were severe and he died quickly after being retrieved from the water.  

On Sunday evening, a second Taiwanese tourist was attacked by a hippo and was rushed to a hospital in Naivasha, but he injuries were not fatal, reported CNA. 

As of Saturday, six people have died from hippo attacks this year at Lake Naivasha. 
hippo
Kenya
tourist
Taiwanese

