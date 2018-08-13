  1. Home
Banned pro-Mao party re-registers under new name in China

Former senior official of banned ‘Defend Mao Zedong People’s Party’ re-registers party under ‘People’s Party’ banner

By Scott Morgan,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/08/13 10:45
Zhang Xiaolan wearing Mao shirt in Tiananmen Square. (Image courtesy of Zhang’s WeChat)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The banned Chinese political party that champions former leader Mao Zedong, the "Defend Mao Zedong People's Party," was re-registered under a new name, the "People's Party" (人民黨) on August 11.

To celebrate the occasion, members of the "People's Party" were photographed wearing shirts depicting Mao in Tiananmen Square, Beijing.

The "Defend Mao Zedong People's Party" was banned shortly after the party was officially registered on August 8 2016, with key figures being imprisoned shortly thereafter, according to Radio Free Asia.

Zhang Xiaolan (張曉藍) registered the new party with the stated goal to "defend the motherland, defend Chairman Mao and defend the interests of the people."

Zhang previously served as the old party's Secretary of Shanxi province.

Zhang told Ming Pao of Hong Kong that the "Defend Mao Zedong People's Party" and the "People's Party" is the same thing.

Mao was responsible for the Cultural Revolution (1966-1976), which led to the deaths of up to 2 million people, displaced millions more, and severely disrupted China's economy.  
Chinese politics
Mao Zedong

