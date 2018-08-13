PGA Championship at a glance

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A brief look at Sunday's final round at the PGA Championship:

WINNER: Brooks Koepka shot 4-under 66 to finish at 16-under 264.

RUNNER-UP: Tiger Woods shot his best final round in a major, 6-under 64, to finish second — two strokes back.

BRIEFLY TIED: Playing in the final group, Adam Scott was briefly knotted with Koepka at 14 under but finished third, a shot behind Woods.

SHOT OF THE DAY: Koepka hit a 4-iron to 6 feet on the 248-yard 16th hole to set up birdie and take a two-shot cushion into the final two holes.

DEFENDING YOUR TITLE: Defending champion Justin Thomas made birdies on 10 and 11 to pull within two but finished with two bogeys over the final five holes and tied for sixth.

KEY STATISTIC: Koepka's 264 set the PGA Championship scoring record and tied the major championship record set by Henrik Stenson two years ago at the British Open.

NOTEWORTHY: The top eight automatic qualifiers for the U.S. Ryder Cup team stayed the same. Woods moved to 11th in the standings, and made a solid case for Jim Furyk to use a captain's pick on him.

QUOTEWORTHY: "You could hear a different roar like every 30 seconds, so we knew what was going on," —Koepka, on playing two groups behind Woods.

NEXT MAJOR: Masters, April 11-14.