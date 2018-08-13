  1. Home
  2. World

Sunday's Major League Linescores

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/08/13 08:10
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Tampa Bay 000 100 000—1 6 0
Toronto 000 002 00x—2 5 0

Glasnow, Alvarado (6), Stanek (6), Yarbrough (7) and Perez; Stroman, J.Garcia (6), D.Barnes (7), Clippard (7), Tepera (8), Giles (9) and Maile. W_J.Garcia 3-6. L_Alvarado 1-5. Sv_Giles (13).

___

Minnesota 010 000 010—2 4 0
Detroit 000 030 01x—4 9 0

Stewart, Rogers (5), Duffey (6), Moya (8) and Garver; Boyd, Wilson (7), Jimenez (8), Greene (9) and Greiner. W_Boyd 7-10. L_Stewart 0-1. Sv_Greene (25). HRs_Minnesota, Kepler (15).

___

Texas 000 000 200—2 6 0
New York 100 051 00x—7 12 2

M.Perez, Claudio (6), Moore (7) and Kiner-Falefa; Sabathia, Gray (7), Holder (8) and Au.Romine. W_Sabathia 7-4. L_M.Perez 2-5. HRs_New York, Gregorius (21), Stanton (30).

___

Boston 100 100 002—4 9 0
Baltimore 000 000 010—1 5 1

Sale, Thornburg (6), Brasier (6), B.Johnson (7), M.Barnes (8), Kimbrel (9) and Leon; Cobb, Givens (8), Scott (9) and Wynns. W_Sale 12-4. L_Cobb 3-15. Sv_Kimbrel (35). HRs_Boston, Pearce (6).

___

Seattle 010 000 101 1—4 11 1
Houston 000 000 030 0—3 7 0
(10 innings)

Ramirez, Warren (6), Pazos (7), Vincent (8), Duke (8), Diaz (10) and Zunino; Keuchel, J.Smith (8), Rondon (9), Osuna (10) and Maldonado, Stassi. W_Duke 5-4. L_Osuna 1-1. Sv_Diaz (46). HRs_Seattle, Healy (22), Zunino (17).

___

Cleveland 420 000 120—9 14 0
Chicago 100 000 024—7 9 1

Carrasco, Cimber (8), Otero (9), C.Allen (9) and Gomes; Covey, Santiago (3), Danish (7), Vieira (8) and K.Smith. W_Carrasco 14-6. L_Covey 4-9. Sv_C.Allen (23). HRs_Cleveland, Cabrera (2). Chicago, Engel (3), Sanchez (7).

___

Oakland 300 410 000—8 12 0
Los Angeles 120 011 020—7 11 0

Cahill, Petit (5), Buchter (6), Trivino (6), Rodney (7), Familia (8), Treinen (9) and Phegley; Cole, Alvarez (2), J.Johnson (3), Robles (4), Paredes (6), Jerez (8), Parker (9) and Arcia. W_Rodney 4-2. L_J.Johnson 4-3. Sv_Treinen (30). HRs_Oakland, Lowrie (18). Los Angeles, Arcia (3).

___

INTERLEAGUE
St. Louis 001 000 313—8 12 1
Kansas City 101 000 000—2 5 0

Ross, Mayers (7), J.Hicks (8), Webb (9), Norris (9) and Molina; Junis, Hammel (7), T.Hill (7), McCarthy (7), W.Peralta (9) and Butera. W_Ross 7-9. L_Hammel 2-12. HRs_St. Louis, DeJong (12).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE
Arizona 300 002 004—9 10 1
Cincinnati 011 000 000—2 7 0

Godley, Ziegler (7), Hirano (8), Andriese (9) and Avila; L.Castillo, Lorenzen (6), Wa.Peralta (7), Mella (8) and Barnhart. W_Godley 13-6. L_L.Castillo 6-10. HRs_Arizona, Peralta (21), Escobar (2), Descalso (10), Goldschmidt 2 (26).

___

New York 120 001 000—4 5 1
Miami 100 101 000—3 10 1

Syndergaard, Gsellman (8), Lugo (9) and Plawecki; Chen, E.Hernandez (7) and Holaday. W_Syndergaard 8-2. L_Chen 4-9. Sv_Lugo (1). HRs_New York, Reyes (4), Conforto (15).

___

Milwaukee 020 311 000—7 19 2
Atlanta 220 012 10x—8 9 2

C.Anderson, Knebel (5), Burnes (6), Jennings (7), J.Barnes (8) and Pina, Kratz; Newcomb, L.Jackson (5), Venters (7), Brach (8), Minter (9) and Flowers. W_Venters 2-1. L_Jennings 4-4. Sv_Minter (10). HRs_Milwaukee, Aguilar (29). Atlanta, Albies (21), Swanson (9), Acuna (15).

___

Los Angeles 000 000 210—3 7 3
Colorado 100 101 001—4 5 0

R.Hill, Axford (7), Floro (9) and Grandal; Bettis, McGee (7), Oberg (7), Ottavino (8), W.Davis (9) and Iannetta. W_W.Davis 2-6. L_Floro 4-3. HRs_Colorado, Blackmon (22).

___

Pittsburgh 010 000 020—3 4 2
San Francisco 001 201 00x—4 7 0

Musgrove, E.Santana (7), Kela (8) and E.Diaz; D.Rodriguez, Moronta (8), Watson (8), W.Smith (9) and Hundley. W_D.Rodriguez 6-1. L_Musgrove 4-7. Sv_W.Smith (8).

___

Philadelphia 000 000 030—3 6 2
San Diego 104 000 13x—9 9 2

Arrieta, L.Garcia (6), Morgan (7), A.Davis (8), Loup (8) and Alfaro, Knapp; Lucchesi, J.Castillo (7), Maton (8), Makita (9) and Hedges. W_Lucchesi 6-6. L_Arrieta 9-7. HRs_San Diego, Galvis (8).