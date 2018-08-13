WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. (AP) — Renee Montgomery hit eight 3-pointers to match to WNBA regular-season record and scored a season-high 30 points to help the Atlanta Dream beat the New York Liberty 86-77 on Sunday for their sixth straight victory.

Diana Taurasi, Riquna Williams and Shekinna Stricklen also have hit eight 3-pointers in a game. Montgomery had 25 points in the second half, hitting seven 3-pointers to break the WNBA record for a half — one more than Taurasi, Sue Bird and Sami Whitcomb.

The Dream (22-10) erased a 16-point, first-half deficit by scoring 21 straight points early in the third quarter and outscoring the Liberty 32-10 in the period. Atlanta had its largest lead at 72-58 on Montgomery's 3-pointer to open the fourth quarter.

Brittney Sykes added 17 points, Jessica Breland had 16 and Tiffany Hayes 10 for Atlanta, which has won 14 of its last 15.

Tina Charles had 20 of her 26 points in the first half, helping the Liberty (7-23) go into the break with a 48-37 lead. Rebecca Allen added 16 points and Bria Hartley had 12.

MYSTICS 93, WINGS 80

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ariel Atkins scored 26 points, Elena Delle Donne added 23 and Washington beat Dallas for its sixth straight victory.

Kristi Toliver added 17 points with a trio of 3s for Washington (20-11). Atkins hit all five of her 3-point attempts and Delle Donne was 3 of 5.

Skylar Diggins-Smith had 17 points for Dallas (14-17).

SUN 82, SKY 75

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Courtney Williams scored 22 points, Jonquel Jones added 17 points and a season-high 15 rebounds and Connecticut beat Chicago

Chiney Ogwumike had 13 points and a season-high 14 rebounds for the Sun (18-13). Connecticut had 21 offensive rebounds and a 51-33 edge on the glass overall.

Stefanie Dolson had 20 points, and Kahleah Copper added 16 for the Sky (11-19).