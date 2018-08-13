  1. Home
Galvis, Jankowski lead Padres past Phillies 9-3

By KRIS KEEHL , Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/08/13 07:19
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Freddy Galvis hit a grand slam, Travis Jankowski stole four bases and scored three times, and the San Diego Padres beat the Philadelphia Phillies 9-3 on Sunday.

Galvis connected against Jake Arrieta in the third inning, hitting a two-out drive to center for his first career slam. It was his third homer in his last seven games and No. 8 on the season.

Last-place San Diego won for the fifth time in seven games, including two of three against contending Philadelphia. Joey Lucchesi (6-6) struck out six in six scoreless innings.

Arrieta (9-7) permitted five runs and eight hits in five innings in his first loss since June 26. The 2015 NL Cy Young Award winner was 4-0 with a 2.28 ERA in his previous seven starts.