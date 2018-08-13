Sunday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Tampa Bay
|000
|100
|000—1
|6
|0
|Toronto
|000
|002
|00x—2
|5
|0
Glasnow, Alvarado (6), Stanek (6), Yarbrough (7) and Perez; Stroman, J.Garcia (6), D.Barnes (7), Clippard (7), Tepera (8), Giles (9) and Maile. W_J.Garcia 3-6. L_Alvarado 1-5. Sv_Giles (13).
___
|Minnesota
|010
|000
|010—2
|4
|0
|Detroit
|000
|030
|01x—4
|9
|0
Stewart, Rogers (5), Duffey (6), Moya (8) and Garver; Boyd, Wilson (7), Jimenez (8), Greene (9) and Greiner. W_Boyd 7-10. L_Stewart 0-1. Sv_Greene (25). HRs_Minnesota, Kepler (15).
___
|Texas
|000
|000
|200—2
|6
|0
|New York
|100
|051
|00x—7
|12
|2
M.Perez, Claudio (6), Moore (7) and Kiner-Falefa; Sabathia, Gray (7), Holder (8) and Au.Romine. W_Sabathia 7-4. L_M.Perez 2-5. HRs_New York, Gregorius (21), Stanton (30).
___
|Boston
|100
|100
|002—4
|9
|0
|Baltimore
|000
|000
|010—1
|5
|1
Sale, Thornburg (6), Brasier (6), Johnson (7), M.Barnes (8), Kimbrel (9) and Leon; Cobb, Givens (8), Scott (9) and Wynns. W_Sale 12-4. L_Cobb 3-15. Sv_Kimbrel (35). HRs_Boston, Pearce (6).
___
|Seattle
|010
|000
|101
|1—4
|11
|1
|Houston
|000
|000
|030
|0—3
|7
|0
Ramirez, Warren (6), Pazos (7), Vincent (8), Duke (8), Diaz (10) and Zunino; Keuchel, J.Smith (8), Rondon (9), Osuna (10) and Maldonado, Stassi. W_Duke 5-4. L_Osuna 1-1. Sv_Diaz (46). HRs_Seattle, Healy (22), Zunino (17).
___
|Cleveland
|420
|000
|120—9
|14
|0
|Chicago
|100
|000
|024—7
|9
|1
Carrasco, Cimber (8), Otero (9), C.Allen (9) and Gomes; Covey, Santiago (3), Danish (7), Vieira (8) and K.Smith. W_Carrasco 14-6. L_Covey 4-9. Sv_C.Allen (23). HRs_Cleveland, Cabrera (2). Chicago, Engel (3), Sanchez (7).
___
|INTERLEAGUE
|St. Louis
|001
|000
|313—8
|12
|1
|Kansas City
|101
|000
|000—2
|5
|0
Ross, Mayers (7), J.Hicks (8), Webb (9), Norris (9) and Molina; Junis, Hammel (7), T.Hill (7), McCarthy (7), W.Peralta (9) and Butera. W_Ross 7-9. L_Hammel 2-12. HRs_St. Louis, DeJong (12).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Arizona
|300
|002
|004—9
|10
|1
|Cincinnati
|011
|000
|000—2
|7
|0
Godley, Ziegler (7), Hirano (8), Andriese (9) and Avila; L.Castillo, Lorenzen (6), Wa.Peralta (7), Mella (8) and Barnhart. W_Godley 13-6. L_L.Castillo 6-10. HRs_Arizona, Peralta (21), Escobar (2), Descalso (10), Goldschmidt 2 (26).
___
|New York
|120
|001
|000—4
|5
|1
|Miami
|100
|101
|000—3
|10
|1
Syndergaard, Gsellman (8), Lugo (9) and Plawecki; Chen, E.Hernandez (7) and Holaday. W_Syndergaard 8-2. L_Chen 4-9. Sv_Lugo (1). HRs_New York, Reyes (4), Conforto (15).
___
|Milwaukee
|020
|311
|000—7
|19
|2
|Atlanta
|220
|012
|10x—8
|9
|2
C.Anderson, Knebel (5), Burnes (6), Jennings (7), J.Barnes (8) and Pina, Kratz; Newcomb, L.Jackson (5), Venters (7), Brach (8), Minter (9) and Flowers. W_Venters 2-1. L_Jennings 4-4. Sv_Minter (10). HRs_Milwaukee, Aguilar (29). Atlanta, Albies (21), Swanson (9), Acuna (15).
___
|Los Angeles
|000
|000
|210—3
|7
|3
|Colorado
|100
|101
|001—4
|5
|0
R.Hill, Axford (7), Floro (9) and Grandal; Bettis, McGee (7), Oberg (7), Ottavino (8), W.Davis (9) and Iannetta. W_W.Davis 2-6. L_Floro 4-3. HRs_Colorado, Blackmon (22).
___
|Pittsburgh
|010
|000
|020—3
|4
|2
|San Francisco
|001
|201
|00x—4
|7
|0
Musgrove, E.Santana (7), Kela (8) and E.Diaz; D.Rodriguez, Moronta (8), Watson (8), W.Smith (9) and Hundley. W_D.Rodriguez 6-1. L_Musgrove 4-7. Sv_W.Smith (8).
___
|Philadelphia
|000
|000
|030—3
|6
|2
|San Diego
|104
|000
|13x—9
|9
|2
Arrieta, L.Garcia (6), Morgan (7), A.Davis (8), Loup (8) and Alfaro, Knapp; Lucchesi, J.Castillo (7), Maton (8), Makita (9) and Hedges. W_Lucchesi 6-6. L_Arrieta 9-7. HRs_San Diego, Galvis (8).