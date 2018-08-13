NYC FC-Toronto FC, Sums

New York City 2 1—3 Toronto 1 1—2

First half_1, New York City, Villa, 9 (Tinnerholm), 15th minute. 2, Toronto, Giovinco, 5 (Vazquez), 27th. 3, New York City, Tajouri, 8, 36th.

Second half_4, Toronto, Vazquez, 6 (Delgado), 51st. 5, New York City, Tajouri, 9, 88th.

Goalies_New York City, Brad Stuver; Toronto, Alex Bono.

Yellow Cards_Osorio, Toronto, 35th; Ofori, New York City, 37th; Bradley, Toronto, 40th; Ring, New York City, 55th; Delgado, Toronto, 94th.

Red Cards_Altidore, Toronto, 11th.

Referee_Chico Grajeda. Assistant Referees_Jeffrey Greeson, Adam Garner. 4th Official_Drew Fischer.

A_27,935 (30,000)

___

Lineups

New York City_Brad Stuver; Alexander Callens, Sebastien Ibeagha, Ronald Matarrita, Anton Tinnerholm; Jesus Medina (Valentin Castellanos, 66th), Maxi Moralez, Ebenezer Ofori, Alexander Ring; Ismael Tajouri (Ben Sweat, 93rd), David Villa (Jo Inge Berget, 71st).

Toronto_Alex Bono; Nick Hagglund, Justin Morrow (Ashtone Morgan, 71st), Eriq Zavaleta (Drew Moor, 71st), Gregory van der Wiel; Michael Bradley, Marky Delgado, Jonathan Osorio, Victor Vazquez (Jon Bakero, 86th); Jozy Altidore, Sebastian Giovinco.