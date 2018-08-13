|BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
|By The Associated Press
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|Pct.
|Betts Bos
|100
|394
|99
|138
|.350
|JMartinez Bos
|113
|435
|87
|145
|.333
|Altuve Hou
|104
|407
|64
|134
|.329
|MMachado Bal
|96
|365
|48
|115
|.315
|Trout LAA
|109
|372
|82
|115
|.309
|Segura Sea
|111
|457
|78
|140
|.306
|Andrelton Simmons LAA
|106
|399
|56
|122
|.306
|Benintendi Bos
|112
|432
|84
|130
|.301
|MDuffy TB
|98
|385
|41
|115
|.299
|JoRamirez Cle
|115
|423
|79
|126
|.298
|Home Runs
JMartinez, Boston, 37; KDavis, Oakland, 34; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 34; Gallo, Texas, 31; Trout, Los Angeles, 30; NCruz, Seattle, 30; Stanton, New York, 30; Lindor, Cleveland, 29; Betts, Boston, 27; Judge, New York, 26.
|Runs Batted In
JMartinez, Boston, 104; KDavis, Oakland, 92; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 84; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 81; Haniger, Seattle, 76; Stanton, New York, 76; NCruz, Seattle, 75; Lindor, Cleveland, 74; Bregman, Houston, 73; Bogaerts, Boston, 72.
|Pitching
Severino, New York, 15-5; Porcello, Boston, 14-5; Kluber, Cleveland, 14-6; Carrasco, Cleveland, 14-6; Snell, Tampa Bay, 13-5; Morton, Houston, 12-3; Sale, Boston, 12-4; Price, Boston, 12-6; Bauer, Cleveland, 12-6; Gonzales, Seattle, 12-7.