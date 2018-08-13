  1. Home
  2. World

BC-BBA--Top Ten

By  Associated Press
2018/08/13 06:00
BC-BBA--Top Ten
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Betts Bos 100 394 99 138 .350
JMartinez Bos 113 435 87 145 .333
Altuve Hou 104 407 64 134 .329
MMachado Bal 96 365 48 115 .315
Trout LAA 109 372 82 115 .309
Segura Sea 111 457 78 140 .306
Andrelton Simmons LAA 106 399 56 122 .306
Benintendi Bos 112 432 84 130 .301
MDuffy TB 98 385 41 115 .299
JoRamirez Cle 115 423 79 126 .298
Home Runs

JMartinez, Boston, 37; KDavis, Oakland, 34; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 34; Gallo, Texas, 31; Trout, Los Angeles, 30; NCruz, Seattle, 30; Stanton, New York, 30; Lindor, Cleveland, 29; Betts, Boston, 27; Judge, New York, 26.

Runs Batted In

JMartinez, Boston, 104; KDavis, Oakland, 92; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 84; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 81; Haniger, Seattle, 76; Stanton, New York, 76; NCruz, Seattle, 75; Lindor, Cleveland, 74; Bregman, Houston, 73; Bogaerts, Boston, 72.

Pitching

Severino, New York, 15-5; Porcello, Boston, 14-5; Kluber, Cleveland, 14-6; Carrasco, Cleveland, 14-6; Snell, Tampa Bay, 13-5; Morton, Houston, 12-3; Sale, Boston, 12-4; Price, Boston, 12-6; Bauer, Cleveland, 12-6; Gonzales, Seattle, 12-7.