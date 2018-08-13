CHICAGO (AP) — Carlos Carrasco struck out nine in seven innings, and the Cleveland Indians held off the Chicago White Sox for a 9-7 win on Sunday.

AL Central-leading Cleveland had a 9-1 lead heading into the bottom of the eighth, and almost blew it. Run-scoring singles by Tim Anderson and Kevan Smith trimmed the Indians' lead to 9-5 in the ninth before manager Terry Francona replaced Dan Otero with Cody Allen.

Adam Engel greeted the closer with a two-run triple before Allen struck out Nicky Delmonico and Yolmer Sanchez for his 23rd save in 26 chances.

Carrasco (14-6) allowed one run and three hits. He retired his final 16 batters.