  1. Home
  2. World

Carrasco strikes out 9 as Indians hold off White Sox 9-7

By SARAH TROTTO , Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/08/13 05:59
Cleveland Indians' Francisco Lindor, left, and Cleveland Indians' Greg Allen celebrate their victory over the Chicago White Sox after a baseball game

Cleveland Indians' Francisco Lindor, left, and Cleveland Indians' Greg Allen celebrate their victory over the Chicago White Sox after a baseball game

Cleveland Indians' Yonder Alonso hits an RBI single against the Chicago White Sox during the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, Aug. 12, 2018, in

Cleveland Indians' Yonder Alonso hits an RBI single against the Chicago White Sox during the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, Aug. 12, 2018, in

Chicago White Sox's Adam Engel (15) makes a catch against the wall for an out on a ball hit by Cleveland Indians' Yonder Alonso during the eighth inni

Chicago White Sox's Adam Engel (15) makes a catch against the wall for an out on a ball hit by Cleveland Indians' Yonder Alonso during the eighth inni

Chicago White Sox's Dylan Covey reacts after giving up a run to the Cleveland Indians during the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, Aug. 12, 2018

Chicago White Sox's Dylan Covey reacts after giving up a run to the Cleveland Indians during the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, Aug. 12, 2018

CHICAGO (AP) — Carlos Carrasco struck out nine in seven innings, and the Cleveland Indians held off the Chicago White Sox for a 9-7 win on Sunday.

AL Central-leading Cleveland had a 9-1 lead heading into the bottom of the eighth, and almost blew it. Run-scoring singles by Tim Anderson and Kevan Smith trimmed the Indians' lead to 9-5 in the ninth before manager Terry Francona replaced Dan Otero with Cody Allen.

Adam Engel greeted the closer with a two-run triple before Allen struck out Nicky Delmonico and Yolmer Sanchez for his 23rd save in 26 chances.

Carrasco (14-6) allowed one run and three hits. He retired his final 16 batters.