FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Robert Lewandowski scored a hat trick as Bayern Munich won the German Super Cup on Sunday with a 5-0 rout of Eintracht Frankfurt in an impressive start for new coach Niko Kovac.

The Poland striker, who had a disappointing World Cup, effectively ended the game against Kovac's former team with two goals in five minutes midway through the first half. Lewandowski completed his hat trick early in the second, before substitute Kingsley Coman claimed the fourth and set up Thiago Alcantara for the fifth.

Kovac was back at the club he saved from relegation after taking over in 2016 and led to successive German Cup finals. He won the cup at the second attempt in his final game at Frankfurt in May to deny his future club Bayern the double.

Frankfurt fans gave the 46-year-old Kovac a respectful reception on his return.