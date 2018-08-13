  1. Home
  2. World

BC-BKL--WNBA Glance

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/08/13 05:10
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
x-Atlanta 22 10 .688
x-Washington 20 11 .645
x-Connecticut 17 13 .567 4
Chicago 11 19 .367 10
New York 7 23 .233 14
Indiana 5 26 .161 16½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
x-Seattle 23 8 .742
x-Los Angeles 18 12 .600
x-Minnesota 17 13 .567
x-Phoenix 17 14 .548 6
Dallas 14 17 .452 9
Las Vegas 13 18 .419 10

x-clinched playoff spot

___

Saturday's Games

Atlanta 92, Dallas 82

Las Vegas 92, Indiana 74

Sunday's Games

Atlanta 86, New York 77

Washington 93, Dallas 80

Connecticut 82, Chicago 75

Los Angeles at Phoenix, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Dallas at Connecticut, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

New York at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.<