WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. (AP) — Renee Montgomery hit eight 3-pointers to match to WNBA regular-season record and scored a season-high 30 points to help the Atlanta Dream beat the New York Liberty 86-77 on Sunday for their sixth straight victory.

Diana Taurasi, Riquna Williams and Shekinna Stricklen also have hit eight 3-pointers in a game. Montgomery had 25 points in the second half, hitting seven 3-pointers to break the WNBA record for a half — one more than Taurasi, Sue Bird and Sami Whitcomb.

The Dream (22-10) erased a 16-point, first-half deficit by scoring 21 straight points early in the third quarter and outscoring the Liberty 32-10 in the period. Atlanta had its largest lead at 72-58 on Montgomery's 3-pointer to open the fourth quarter.

Brittney Sykes added 17 points, Jessica Breland had 16 and Tiffany Hayes 10 for Atlanta, which has won 14 of its last 15.

Tina Charles had 20 of her 26 points in the first half, helping the Liberty (7-23) go into the break with a 48-37 lead. Rebecca Allen added 16 points and Bria Hartley had 12.