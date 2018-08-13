  1. Home
  2. World

BC-BKL--WNBA Glance

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/08/13 04:45
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
x-Atlanta 22 10 .688
x-Washington 19 11 .633 2
x-Connecticut 17 13 .567 4
Chicago 11 19 .367 10
New York 7 23 .233 14
Indiana 5 26 .161 16½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
x-Seattle 23 8 .742
x-Los Angeles 18 12 .600
x-Minnesota 17 13 .567
x-Phoenix 17 14 .548 6
Dallas 14 16 .467
Las Vegas 13 18 .419 10

x-clinched playoff spot

___

Saturday's Games

Atlanta 92, Dallas 82

Las Vegas 92, Indiana 74

Sunday's Games

Atlanta 86, New York 77

Chicago at Connecticut, 3 p.m.

Dallas at Washington, 3 p.m.

Los Angeles at Phoenix, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Dallas at Connecticut, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

New York at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.<