Arizona Diamondbacks' Paul Goldschmidt runs the bases after hitting a two-run home run off Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Luis Castillo in the sixth
Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Zack Godley throws in the first inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Sunday, Aug. 12, 2018, in
Cincinnati Reds' Joey Votto hits an RBI sacrifice fly off Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Zack Godley in the third inning of a baseball game, Su
Cincinnati Reds' Jose Peraza slides into third on a triple hit off Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Zack Godley in the third inning of a baseball
CINCINNATI (AP) — Paul Goldschmidt hit two of Arizona's five homers, and the Diamondbacks avoided a sweep by pounding the Cincinnati Reds 9-2 on Sunday.
Daniel Descalso, Eduardo Escobar and David Peralta also connected for Arizona, and Zack Godley pitched 6 2/3 innings of two-run ball. Goldschmidt finished with three hits and three RBIs, and Peralta also drove in three runs.
Godley (13-6) snapped a tie with Zack Greinke for the team lead in wins. The right-hander allowed six hits, struck out six and walked one while improving to 5-0 with a 3.09 ERA over his last six road starts.