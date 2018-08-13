CINCINNATI (AP) — Paul Goldschmidt hit two of Arizona's five homers, and the Diamondbacks avoided a sweep by pounding the Cincinnati Reds 9-2 on Sunday.

Daniel Descalso, Eduardo Escobar and David Peralta also connected for Arizona, and Zack Godley pitched 6 2/3 innings of two-run ball. Goldschmidt finished with three hits and three RBIs, and Peralta also drove in three runs.

Godley (13-6) snapped a tie with Zack Greinke for the team lead in wins. The right-hander allowed six hits, struck out six and walked one while improving to 5-0 with a 3.09 ERA over his last six road starts.