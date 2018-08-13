Sunday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Tampa Bay
|000
|100
|000—1
|6
|0
|Toronto
|000
|002
|00x—2
|5
|0
Glasnow, Alvarado (6), Stanek (6), Yarbrough (7) and Perez; Stroman, Garcia (6), D.Barnes (7), Clippard (7), Tepera (8), Giles (9) and Maile. W_Garcia 3-6. L_Alvarado 1-5. Sv_Giles (13).
___
|Minnesota
|010
|000
|010—2
|4
|0
|Detroit
|000
|030
|01x—4
|9
|0
Stewart, Rogers (5), Duffey (6), Moya (8) and Garver; Boyd, Wilson (7), Jimenez (8), Greene (9) and Greiner. W_Boyd 7-10. L_Stewart 0-1. Sv_Greene (25). HRs_Minnesota, Kepler (15).
___
|Texas
|000
|000
|200—2
|6
|0
|New York
|100
|051
|00x—7
|12
|2
Perez, Claudio (6), Moore (7) and Kiner-Falefa; Sabathia, Gray (7), Holder (8) and Romine. W_Sabathia 7-4. L_Perez 2-5. HRs_New York, Gregorius (21), Stanton (30).
___
|Boston
|100
|100
|002—4
|9
|0
|Baltimore
|000
|000
|010—1
|5
|1
Sale, Thornburg (6), Brasier (6), Johnson (7), M.Barnes (8), Kimbrel (9) and Leon; Cobb, Givens (8), Scott (9) and Wynns. W_Sale 12-4. L_Cobb 3-15. Sv_Kimbrel (35). HRs_Boston, Pearce (6).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Arizona
|300
|002
|004—9
|10
|1
|Cincinnati
|011
|000
|000—2
|7
|0
Godley, Ziegler (7), Hirano (8), Andriese (9) and Avila; Castillo, Lorenzen (6), W.Peralta (7), Mella (8) and Barnhart. W_Godley 13-6. L_Castillo 6-10. HRs_Arizona, Peralta (21), Escobar (2), Descalso (10), Goldschmidt 2 (26).
___
|New York
|120
|001
|000—4
|5
|1
|Miami
|100
|101
|000—3
|10
|1
Syndergaard, Gsellman (8), Lugo (9) and Plawecki; Chen, E.Hernandez (7) and Holaday. W_Syndergaard 8-2. L_Chen 4-9. Sv_Lugo (1). HRs_New York, Reyes (4), Conforto (15).